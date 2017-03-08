Cycling: Henao surges into Paris-Nice...

Cycling: Henao surges into Paris-Nice lead, backs under-pressure Brailsford

Reuters

Team Sky came close to winning a fifth Paris-Nice title in six years when Sergio Henao claimed the overall lead on Saturday, with the Colombian hoping to dedicate a victory to under-fire team principal Dave Brailsford on Sunday. Henao, who finished fourth in the seventh stage won by Australian Richie Porte, leads Ireland's Dan Martin by 30 seconds and Spaniard Alberto Contador by 31 seconds going into Sunday's final stage, a 115.5-km ride featuring two category-one ascents.

Chicago, IL

