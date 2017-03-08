Cycling: Alaphilippe hype increases w...

Cycling: Alaphilippe hype increases with Paris-Nice stage win

Read more: Reuters

The hype surrounding Julian Alaphilippe got a boost as the Frenchman destroyed his rivals to claim the overall lead in the Paris-Nice stage race with victory in the fourth stage, a 14.5-km individual time trial ending up Mont Brouilly on Wednesday. The Quick Step-Floors rider clocked a best time of 21 minutes 39 seconds to beat twice Tour de France champion Alberto Contador of Spain by 19 seconds, and another Frenchman, Tony Gallopin by 20 seconds.

Chicago, IL

