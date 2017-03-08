Cycling: Alaphilippe hype increases with Paris-Nice stage win
The hype surrounding Julian Alaphilippe got a boost as the Frenchman destroyed his rivals to claim the overall lead in the Paris-Nice stage race with victory in the fourth stage, a 14.5-km individual time trial ending up Mont Brouilly on Wednesday. The Quick Step-Floors rider clocked a best time of 21 minutes 39 seconds to beat twice Tour de France champion Alberto Contador of Spain by 19 seconds, and another Frenchman, Tony Gallopin by 20 seconds.
