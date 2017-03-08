CYCLING: Adam Yates produces sprint f...

CYCLING: Adam Yates produces sprint finish to claim big race win

Read more: Bury Times

Adam Yates, who shot to prominence by winning the white jersey for best young rider at last year's Tour de France, this week won the GP Industria and Artigianato di Larciano for the second time ADAM Yates further strengthened his reputation as one of the best young riders in the world after winning the GP Industria and Artigianato di Larciano for the second time. The former Bury Clarion rider, who shot to prominence last season by winning the white jersey at the Tour de France, sprinted to victory in style against an elite field of the world's best climbers.

Chicago, IL

