Critical Mass bicyclists ready for another run through Miami

Rush-hour traffic will be worse than ever in downtown Miami and Miami Beach on Friday evening when thousands of Critical Mass bicyclists do their monthly ride. Starting at 7:15 p.m., the 20-mile ride will go from Government Center through Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Upper East Side, North Bay Village, North Beach, Miami Beach, Venetian Islands, and then back to the downtown area.

