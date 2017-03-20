Credit Agricole picks JPMorgan for Ba...

Credit Agricole picks JPMorgan for Banque Saudi Fransi sale -sources

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals .

