Credit Agricole picks JPMorgan for Banque Saudi Fransi sale -sources
French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC