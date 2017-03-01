Credit Agricole could relocate about 10 pct of London staff to France in case of hard Brexit
Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank, could relocate about one hundred employees from its London hub to France out of 1,000 based there, in case of a "hard" Brexit from the European Union, its chief executive said. "If Brexit takes place...and it's a hard Brexit, we will not be able to operate some of activities from London," Philippe Brassac told French business weekly Le Revenu, in an interview shared by the bank on youtube.com.
