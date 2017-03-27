Cookson sought meeting with panel investigating British Cycling
After an independent panel looking into allegations of sexism and bullying at British Cycling drafted a critical report, UCI President and former head of the British federation Brian Cookson sought an interview with the panel's members, according to a recent report in The Guardian . British Cycling and UK Sport set up the five-member panel last year to look into the allegations first raised by former Olympic track sprinter Jess Varnish.
