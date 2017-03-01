Contador recovers from illness to race Paris-Nice
Alberto Contador has recovered from recent illness to line up at Paris-Nice where he will look to avenge a narrow loss from last year. The Spaniard finished a close second in the 'Race to the Sun' in 2016, finishing four seconds adrift of Geraint Thomas after losing time in a late split.
