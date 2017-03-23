Contador lacking the 'spark' to fight...

Contador lacking the 'spark' to fight for Volta a Catalunya victory

Read more: Cycling News

Alberto Contador moved onto the provisional GC podium on Friday's toughest stage of the Volta a Catalunya , but the Spanish stage race specialist admitted he did not have his best day and that fighting for overall victory is looking increasingly complicated. On paper, Contador and Froome could yet put Valverde under pressure on Saturday's stage which has nearly 4,000 metres of climbing before Sunday's short and tricky circuit stage around the Montjuic park.

