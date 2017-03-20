Colbrelli hoping to save Italian pride at Milan-San Remo
Italian cycling is going through a dire moment and an Italian rider has not won Milan-San Remo for 11 years the second longest period without a win at La Primavera since Michele Dancelli won in 1970, ending a 17-year drought. Wilier Triestina's Filippo Pozzato was the last Italian to celebrate on the Via Roma and is still dining out on the biggest win of his now long and largely unfulfilled career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC