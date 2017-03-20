Colbrelli hoping to save Italian prid...

Colbrelli hoping to save Italian pride at Milan-San Remo

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Italian cycling is going through a dire moment and an Italian rider has not won Milan-San Remo for 11 years the second longest period without a win at La Primavera since Michele Dancelli won in 1970, ending a 17-year drought. Wilier Triestina's Filippo Pozzato was the last Italian to celebrate on the Via Roma and is still dining out on the biggest win of his now long and largely unfulfilled career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC