Colbrelli hoping to save Italian pride at Milan-San Remo

Italian cycling is going through a dire moment and an Italian rider has not won Milan-San Remo for 11 years the second longest period without a win at La Primavera since Michele Dancelli won in 1970, ending a 17-year drought. Wilier Triestina's Filippo Pozzato was the last Italian to celebrate on the Via Roma and is still dining out on the biggest win of his now long and largely unfulfilled career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.