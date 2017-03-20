Cimolai edges Bouhanni to win first s...

Cimolai edges Bouhanni to win first stage of Tour of Catalonia

5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Italian rider Davide Cimolai won the first stage of the Tour of Catalonia on Monday, pipping Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni to the finish line by 00.04 second in a thrilling bunch sprint to claim the leader's jersey. The finish was so close that Cimolai did not celebrate victory until minutes after crossing the finish line of the 178.9 km race, which started and ended in Calella and consisted of six major climbs.

