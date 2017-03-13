Chris Froome offers backing to Brailsford as Team Sky scrutiny continues
Three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has belatedly declared his support for Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford. Brailsford has insisted he will not be resigning despite the ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation into allegations of wrongdoing which has heaped scrutiny on the British squad.
