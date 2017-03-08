Cavendish, Sagan to lead sprinter showdown at 2017 Tour of California

The 2016 edition of the Tour of California was one of the hardest and most scenic yet but also involved long transfers to achieve this feat 'King of California' Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish will once again headline a stacked sprinter showdown in the Amgen Tour of California's first WorldTour edition. A record 11 top-division teams will be on the start line when the race rolls out of Sacramento on May 14, including Katusha-Alpecin with Alexander Kristoff and Trek-Segafredo with John Degenkolb, setting up a preview of notable fast finishers who will be fighting for stage wins in July.

