Caruso takes early race lead after BMC wins team time trial
" Italian rider Damiano Caruso took the lead at the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race after his BMC team won the team time trial on Wednesday. The star-studded BMC team completed the 22.7-kilometer stage in 23 minutes, 20 seconds " 17 seconds ahead of the Quick Step team led by Belgian veteran Tom Boonen.
