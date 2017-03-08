Caruso takes early race lead after BM...

Caruso takes early race lead after BMC wins team time trial

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Italian rider Damiano Caruso took the lead at the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race after his BMC team won the team time trial on Wednesday. The star-studded BMC team completed the 22.7-kilometer stage in 23 minutes, 20 seconds " 17 seconds ahead of the Quick Step team led by Belgian veteran Tom Boonen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb 8 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 279,418,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC