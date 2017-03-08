campaign: "Waiting for a transplant is like living with a death sentence every day."

David Smith has been given a 50/50 chance of surviving the next five years if he does not get a donor heart. Two years ago the 54-year-old was a high-earning managing director travelling all over Europe, enjoying judo, cycling and a full life with his wife Gwen and two sons, Calum, 26 and Thomas, 15. He is living benefits and unable to walk more than 50 yards.

