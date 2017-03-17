Bouygues, Ericsson achieve 25.2Gbps s...

Bouygues, Ericsson achieve 25.2Gbps speeds in '5G' trial

French telecoms operator Bouygues Telecom has carried out trials of '5G' technology in cooperation with equipment vendor Ericsson, using a radio station equipped with active 5G antennas connected simultaneously to two mobile prototype terminals. The companies claim to have achieved aggregated rate of 25.2Gbps on the 5G antenna with a latency of the order of three milliseconds.

