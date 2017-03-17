Bouygues, Ericsson achieve 25.2Gbps speeds in '5G' trial

French telecoms operator Bouygues Telecom has carried out trials of '5G' technology in cooperation with equipment vendor Ericsson, using a radio station equipped with active 5G antennas connected simultaneously to two mobile prototype terminals. The companies claim to have achieved aggregated rate of 25.2Gbps on the 5G antenna with a latency of the order of three milliseconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.