Bouhanni finds form just ahead of Milan-San Remo

Nacer Bouhanni staked his claim to being counted among the favourites for Saturday's Milan-San Remo with a dominating display of sprinting prowess on his way to winning Nokere Koerse-Danilith Classic on Wednesday. The Cofidis sprinter easily won the bunch kick at the end of the 192.2km 1.HC race in Belgium, leading through the final right-hand turn and then extending his lead over the last 100 metres to win by half a dozen bike lengths.

