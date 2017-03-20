Blow for Van Avermaet as Schar ruled out of Classics with double fracture

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of BMC Racing Team and Swiss Michael Schar of BMC Racing Team practice during a track reconnaissance, on April 1, 2016, ahead of Tour of Flanders Greg Van Avermaet has received a minor blow to his hopes this spring as Michael Schar , one of his closest BMC Racing domestiques, was ruled out of the entire Classics campaign after a crash at Paris-Nice . The Swiss rider, who has helped Van Avermaet to back-to-back Omloop Het Nieuwsblad titles, hit the deck 20km from the finish of Sunday's opening stage, and x-rays showed that he suffered non-displaced fractures to his right collarbone and right iliac bone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.