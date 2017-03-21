Bernard Hinault inducted into Giro d'Italia Hall of Fame
Three-time champion, Bernard Hinault is set to be inducted into the Giro d'Italia Hall of Fame in a ceremony next Tuesday. Hinault is the sixth rider to be inducted into the race's Hall of Fame and will join other former champions Eddy Merckx, Francesco Moser, Felice Gimondi, Ercole Baldini and Stephen Roche.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC