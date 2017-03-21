Bernard Hinault inducted into Giro d'Italia Hall of Fame

Three-time champion, Bernard Hinault is set to be inducted into the Giro d'Italia Hall of Fame in a ceremony next Tuesday. Hinault is the sixth rider to be inducted into the race's Hall of Fame and will join other former champions Eddy Merckx, Francesco Moser, Felice Gimondi, Ercole Baldini and Stephen Roche.

