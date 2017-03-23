Benoot not worried after lackluster Lotto Soudal performance at Dwars door Vlaanderen

On paper, the Lotto Soudal team had a very strong line-up for the 72nd edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday. Jens Debusschere, Tiesj Benoot , Jasper De Buyst, Tony Gallopin, Marcel Sieberg, Nikolas Maes, Jurgen Roelandts and Jelle Wallays - nearly all of the riders on the team seemed potential contenders for the 203km long spring one-day.

