Bennett beats sprint favorites in stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Ireland's Sam Bennett overpowered a world-class field of sprinters Tuesday to take the third stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race. The Bora-Hansgroghe rider surged at the right time to upstage Norway's Alexander Kristoff and German riders John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel.

