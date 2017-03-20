Bennett beats sprint favorites in stage 3 of Paris-Nice
Ireland's Sam Bennett overpowered a world-class field of sprinters Tuesday to take the third stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race. The Bora-Hansgroghe rider surged at the right time to upstage Norway's Alexander Kristoff and German riders John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel.
