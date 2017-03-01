Bardet disqualified from Paris-Nice

Romain Bardet has been excluded from Paris-Nice after the race jury ruled that he received illegal assistance from his team car as he chased back on after crashing in the finale of Sunday's opening stage. Bardet sustained cuts to his knee and thigh when he crashed with 22 kilometres remaining while part of the second group on the road in a stage that saw the peloton splintered into echelons by crosswinds.

