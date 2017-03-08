Back to basics for Vos' WM3 Pro Cycling team
WM3 Pro Cycling general manager Eric van den Boom says that the team has had to go 'back to basics' this season as they discover life beyond Rabobank. The team, with star rider Marianne Vos , came from the ashes of the Rabobank team after only securing a primary sponsor at the end of last year.
