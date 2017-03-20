Ane Santesteban recovering after scar...

Ane Santesteban recovering after scary training crash

Ane Santesteban is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery following a scary incident Friday morning. According to reports in Spanish media, passersby found the Basque rider and 2013 Spanish national champion lying unconscious in the road in a pool of blood Friday morning, with her bike propped up on a nearby hedge.

