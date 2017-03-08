Anderson skips into town for Bendigo ...

Anderson skips into town for Bendigo Madison

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

Australian cycling great Phil "Skippy" Anderson is the special guest at Saturday night's Innes Motors Bendigo Women's Madison. Anderson, who was the first Australian to wear the yellow jersey in the Tour de France, will is the guest speaker at the Black Pearl Club function trackside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb 8 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC