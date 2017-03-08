Anderson skips into town for Bendigo Madison
Australian cycling great Phil "Skippy" Anderson is the special guest at Saturday night's Innes Motors Bendigo Women's Madison. Anderson, who was the first Australian to wear the yellow jersey in the Tour de France, will is the guest speaker at the Black Pearl Club function trackside.
