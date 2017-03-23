Alejandro Valverde wins Tour of Catal...

Alejandro Valverde wins Tour of Catalonia for 2nd time

Not even a one-minute time penalty could stop a dominant Alejandro Valverde from winning his second Tour of Catalonia. Valverde secured the victory by finishing first in the 139-kilometer seventh stage on Sunday, perfectly timing his final sprint at a hilltop overlooking Barcelona to beat Jarlinson Pantano of Colombia at the line.

