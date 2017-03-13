Alaphilippe set to make Milan-San Rem...

Alaphilippe set to make Milan-San Remo debut after strong Paris-Nice

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

After an impressive showing at Paris-Nice last week, Julian Alaphilippe is set to make his debut at Milan-San Remo this weekend. The Quick-Step Floors rider told the French press in Nice that the first monument of the season will be a learning experience for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Ireland
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC