A wheely good day had by all at Lee Valley VeloPark
A group of students swapped the playing fields for an Olympic race-track in a one-off physical education lesson. More than 32 youngsters, who attend Chobham Academy, in Stratford followed in the foot steps of Chris Hoy, Laura Trott and Bradley Wiggins and took to the world famous track at the Lee Valley VeloPark as part of an initiative set up by corporate events provider, Velo-Events last week.
