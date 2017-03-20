A wheely good day had by all at Lee V...

A wheely good day had by all at Lee Valley VeloPark

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Newham Recorder

A group of students swapped the playing fields for an Olympic race-track in a one-off physical education lesson. More than 32 youngsters, who attend Chobham Academy, in Stratford followed in the foot steps of Chris Hoy, Laura Trott and Bradley Wiggins and took to the world famous track at the Lee Valley VeloPark as part of an initiative set up by corporate events provider, Velo-Events last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newham Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb 8 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC