5 conclusions from Milan-San Remo

Peter Sagan may have been the strongest rider at this year's Milan-San Remo , but Michal Kwiatkowski was by far the smartest rider in the race and so fully deserved his victory. While so many other riders were caught out by Sagan's powerful attack in the final kilometre of the Poggio or simply lacked the legs to go after him, Kwiatkowski was in the right place at the right moment and had the watts and the courage to go across to the world champion.

