2017 Criterium du Dauphine route features novel ascent of Alpe d'Huez

The 2017 Critrium du Dauphin will feature a novel approach to Alpe d'Huez, with the peloton set to ascend the Col de Sarenne before tackling the final four kilometres of the more celebrated Alpe for a summit finish at the ski station. The Alpe d'Huez finish comes on the penultimate day of the race and is the highlight of a tough concluding trio of Alpine stages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.