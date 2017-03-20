2017 Criterium du Dauphine route feat...

2017 Criterium du Dauphine route features novel ascent of Alpe d'Huez

The 2017 Critrium du Dauphin will feature a novel approach to Alpe d'Huez, with the peloton set to ascend the Col de Sarenne before tackling the final four kilometres of the more celebrated Alpe for a summit finish at the ski station. The Alpe d'Huez finish comes on the penultimate day of the race and is the highlight of a tough concluding trio of Alpine stages.

