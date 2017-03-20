2017 Australian Track National Champi...

2017 Australian Track National Championships - Gallery

After an absence of over a quarter century, the Australian national track championships returned to Brisbane for the first competitive outing on the 2018 Commonwealth Games velodrome. After four days of racing on the Anna Meares velodrome , it was South Australia who emerged the top state largely due to its success in the sprints via Matthew Glaetzer, Stephanie Morton, and Patrick Constable.

