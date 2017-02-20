Yates twins to miss Tour de France to focus on Giro and Vuelta
Adam and Simon Yates will sit out this year's Tour de France to concentrate on the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana, their Orica-Scott team have announced. Adam Yates was a revelation at last year's Tour, winning the best young rider's classification and narrowly missing out on a podium place.
