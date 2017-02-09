Williamson came close to paralysis af...

Williamson came close to paralysis after Rotterdam Six-Day crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Track sprinter Victoria Williamson has said that she was just two millimetres away from being paralysed from the neck down following a crash at the Rotterdam Six-Day a year ago. In an interview with the Guardian , Williamson detailed her lengthy recovery process, and her desire to compete at next year's Commonwealth Games and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Wed Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,641 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC