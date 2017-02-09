Williamson came close to paralysis after Rotterdam Six-Day crash
Track sprinter Victoria Williamson has said that she was just two millimetres away from being paralysed from the neck down following a crash at the Rotterdam Six-Day a year ago. In an interview with the Guardian , Williamson detailed her lengthy recovery process, and her desire to compete at next year's Commonwealth Games and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
