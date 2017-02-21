Wellens ends the Ruta del Sol on a high
Tim Wellens continued his run of early season success at the Ruta del Sol , winning the final stage from the breakaway to take his third victory on Spanish roads in just eight days of racing. The Lotto Soudal rider won two of the hilly races in the Challenge Mallorca series in late January and again used his climbing ability and tactical awareness to win the six-rider sprint in Coin near Mlaga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC