Wellens ends the Ruta del Sol on a high

Tim Wellens continued his run of early season success at the Ruta del Sol , winning the final stage from the breakaway to take his third victory on Spanish roads in just eight days of racing. The Lotto Soudal rider won two of the hilly races in the Challenge Mallorca series in late January and again used his climbing ability and tactical awareness to win the six-rider sprint in Coin near Mlaga.

