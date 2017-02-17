'Wattmeister Challenge' winner to earn a ride with Katusha-Alpecin - News Shorts
WorldTour team Katusha-Alpecin has announced a partnership with Dutch cycling league 'Topcompetition' to create the Wattmeister Challenge. The winner of the 'Wattmeister Challenge', the rider who can record the highest watts per kilo on a home trainer, will earn an internship with Katusha-Alpecin from August 1 through to the end of 2017.
