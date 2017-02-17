Water crossing causes mass pile-up in...

Water crossing causes mass pile-up in Tour of Oman

15 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Yes, there is water in the desert, and some of it caused some mayhem on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman , when a large portion of the peloton crashed after hitting a flooded section of the course. Mark Christian was the first rider to go down in the incident when the breakaway crossed the stream around 50km into the race.

