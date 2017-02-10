Vendee start for 2018 Tour
Race organisers have confirmed the 2018 Tour de France will start on home soil in the Vendee and Pays de la Loire. The race last started in the Vendee back in 2011 when Philippe Gilbert won the opening stage to secure the first yellow jersey.
