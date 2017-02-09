Vehicle reverses into rider at South African nationals

General view during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011 A rider has been described as being in a stable condition after colliding with a 'heavy vehicle' at the South African National Road Championships . Paul Meinking was competing in the men's 60-64 time trial on Wednesday afternoon when he collided with the vehicle that had reversed onto the course from an adjacent property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.