Van Avermaet's season 'really' starts with defence of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad title
Van Avermaet has regularly finished in the top 10 at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and went on to win the race last year, ahead world champion Peter Sagan . It signalled the start of a strong spring but his Classics ambitions were cut short when he crashed at the Tour of Flanders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
