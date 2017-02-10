Van Avermaet stage hunting at Tour of Oman
Greg Van Avermaet will continue his return from an off-season injury as he leads BMC Racing at this month's Tour of Oman . With neither of BMC's main general classification riders making the trip to the Middle East this spring, the team will be targeting stage victories with Van Avermaet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC