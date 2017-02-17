Valverde preaches caution after regaining lead in Ruta del Sol
Alejandro Valverde turned in a blisteringly strong time trial performance to regain the overall Ruta del Sol lead, albeit by one second, but preached caution given there are still two stages left to race. Valverde recognised that the hardest stages are now behind him, however, and indeed the last two stages of the Ruta could well come down to bunch sprints.
