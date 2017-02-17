Valverde, Hermans take the spoils, Armstrong returns - Weekend Wrap
Alejandro Valverde and Lance Armstrong on the podiums of races? Don't worry you're not having flashback to the mid-2000s but both riders made the headlines this week with Valverde coming out on top in the Ruta del Sol and Armstrong getting the US Postal band back together for a reunion at the 24 Hours of Old Pueblo. There were also wins for the promising Primoz Roglic, while Ben Hermans and Arthur Vichot also took impressive GC titles in Oman and Haut-var, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC