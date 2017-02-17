Valverde, Hermans take the spoils, Ar...

Valverde, Hermans take the spoils, Armstrong returns - Weekend Wrap

14 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Alejandro Valverde and Lance Armstrong on the podiums of races? Don't worry you're not having flashback to the mid-2000s but both riders made the headlines this week with Valverde coming out on top in the Ruta del Sol and Armstrong getting the US Postal band back together for a reunion at the 24 Hours of Old Pueblo. There were also wins for the promising Primoz Roglic, while Ben Hermans and Arthur Vichot also took impressive GC titles in Oman and Haut-var, respectively.

