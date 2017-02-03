US-Japan alliance 'cornerstone' of stability: James Mattis
US Defense Secretary James Mattis told his Japanese counterpart on Saturday that their alliance remained a "cornerstone" of regional stability as he wrapped up a visit aimed at reassuring key Asian allies about Washington's commitment to their security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC