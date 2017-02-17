US defence secretary James Mattis cal...

US defence secretary James Mattis calms EU nerves over NATO1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Munich, Feb 18 : US Defence Secretary James Mattis has reassured European allies nervous about Donald Trump's presidency that the US will defend any member of NATO that comes under attack from Russia. On the campaign trail last year, Trump said he would not feel bound by NATO's article five, under which an attack on any one of the 28 members is treated as an attack on all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb 8 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,840 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC