US defence secretary James Mattis calms EU nerves over NATO1 hour ago
Munich, Feb 18 : US Defence Secretary James Mattis has reassured European allies nervous about Donald Trump's presidency that the US will defend any member of NATO that comes under attack from Russia. On the campaign trail last year, Trump said he would not feel bound by NATO's article five, under which an attack on any one of the 28 members is treated as an attack on all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC