US defence chief James Mattis tells Iraqis: - We're not here for your oil'

'US is not in Iraq to steal your oil': defence chief James Mattis offers reassurance over Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday the USdoes not intend to seize Iraqi oil, shifting away from an idea proposed by President Donald Trump that has rattled Iraq's leaders. Mattis's arrived on an unannounced visit in Iraq as the battle to oust Islamic State militants from western Mosul moved into its second day, and as the Pentagon considers ways to accelerate the campaign against IS in Iraq and Syria.

