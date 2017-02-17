Uran to return to Tour de France in 2017

Uran to return to Tour de France in 2017

13 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Rigoberto Urn has decided to switch his Grand Tour objectives this year from the Giro d'Italia, where he has twice finished second overall, to a much less tried-and-tested focus on the Tour de France . Urn had a bad crash in the time trial half-way through the Giro last year, a race that has produced his best Grand Tour results to date, and he ended up seventh overall.

