Uran to return to Tour de France in 2017

Rigoberto Urn has decided to switch his Grand Tour objectives this year from the Giro d'Italia, where he has twice finished second overall, to a much less tried-and-tested focus on the Tour de France . Urn had a bad crash in the time trial half-way through the Giro last year, a race that has produced his best Grand Tour results to date, and he ended up seventh overall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.