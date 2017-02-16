UPDATE 1-Credit Agricole seeks to reassure over French retail bank unit after writedown
Feb 15 Credit Agricole, France's biggest retail bank, beat forecasts with a smaller than expected earnings drop in the fourth quarter after it booked a writedown on the value of its French retail unit, blaming a low interest rate environment. Credit Agricole is the last in a row of France's biggest banks to report about a challenging year for the retail business, which has struggled with massive renegotiations of mortgage loans and declining product fee income.
