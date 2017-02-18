UCI lax on TUE use, says Boardman

UCI lax on TUE use, says Boardman

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions , according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman. Bradley Wiggins's use of TUEs while with Team Sky, made public by cyber-hacking website Fancy Bears last year, raised uncomfortable ethical questions about riders competing after being taking prohibited drugs for medical conditions.

