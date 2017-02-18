UCI lax on TUE use, says Boardman
Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions , according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman. Bradley Wiggins's use of TUEs while with Team Sky, made public by cyber-hacking website Fancy Bears last year, raised uncomfortable ethical questions about riders competing after being taking prohibited drugs for medical conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC