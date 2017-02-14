U.S. suit seeking $100 million from Lance Armstrong heads to trial
A federal judge on Monday cleared the way for a U.S. government lawsuit seeking nearly $100 million in damages from disgraced former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong to go to trial, according to court papers. The U.S. Justice Department alleges that Armstrong defrauded the government by accepting millions of dollars in sponsorship money from the U.S. Postal Service as he led the team to a string of Tour de France victories while doping.
