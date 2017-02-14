Doping concerns have "challenged", if not "tarnished", cycling, British great Chris Hoy said on Tuesday, but he is confident a new generation, possibly including his own son, will not be discouraged from taking to the saddle. "You just have to look at the number of people out there on there on bikes who have an interest in cycling," the 40-year old told Reuters on Tuesday, saying it was time for cycling to undergo a "shake-up".

